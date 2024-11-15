Samuel Hammond of the Foundation for American Innovation and Robert Wright debate the issue, and also discuss the coming impact of AI, the authoritarian risks of regulating (and not regulating), whether Elon can be trusted on AI, and more.
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom react to the 2024 election results: Why did Trump win? Who’s to blame? What will a second Trump term prioritize? What did Kamala do wrong (and right)? and more.
Robert Wright and journalist Ron Kampeas discuss the impact of October 7 and its aftermath on American Jews, Israel’s place in US politics, Israel’s military strategy, the prospects for lasting peace, and more.
