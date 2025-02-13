Recorded:Feb 13
Posted:Feb 13, 2025
The DMZ | Feb 13, 2025 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s unifying effect on Canada, a (game) theory of Musk, the Super Bowl’s AI ad champion, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Musa al-Gharbi, author of the book We Have Never Been Woke, discuss the rise of wokeness, its role in Trump’s victories, alternative messaging the left should pursue, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Connor Echols and Robert Wright discuss the USAID cuts, Trump’s plans for Gaza, OpenAI’s new Deep Research function, the impact of Trump’s tariffs on US power, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Paul Triolo of the Albright Stonebridge Group and the AIStackDecrypted newsletter tells Robert Wright what the West has gotten wrong about China’s advanced AI model. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Mark Leon Goldberg of the Global Dispatches newsletter and Robert Wright discuss how global governance could look under Trump 2.0. Plus: highs and lows of the post-Cold War UN; ICC and ICJ 101; why the WHO matters; and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss recent news involving the Trump White House, AI, and China. Plus: Connor talks to national security law expert Elizabeth Beavers about Trump’s use of terror designations. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the geopolitical implications of China’s new advanced LLM. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Peter Beinart discuss Peter’s new book, Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Kanjun Qiu, CEO of AI research lab Imbue, discuss the kinds of near-term futures worth worrying about.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman discuss the new president’s potential impact on world affairs.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page