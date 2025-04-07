logo

9 April 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True), Nikita Petrov(Psychopolitica.substack.com), and Boris Shoshitaishvili (Berggruen Institute, Consciousness Library).

Recorded:Apr 4    Posted:Apr 7, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Apr 7, 2025 | The Psychopolitics of the Noosphere

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Real (And Fictional) Orson Welles

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and comics writer Milton Lawson discuss the life and legacy of the famous filmmaker—as well as Milton’s sci-fi graphic novel, “Orson Welles: Warrior of the Worlds”.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The logic behind Trump’s tariffs

playvideo screenshot

Karthik Sankaran and Connor Echols discuss how the administration’s new levies could reshape the global economy.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Reid Hoffman’s p(bloom)

playvideo screenshot

Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder and author of the new book Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right with Our AI Future, offers an optimistic view of the coming AI earthquake.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Varieties of Authoritarianism

playvideo screenshot

Almut Rochowanski of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss how Trump’s second term compares to authoritarian and oligarchic regimes abroad—and how Americans should respond.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Lessons from the Signal snafu

playvideo screenshot

Kelley Vlahos and Connor Echols break down what leaked messages tell us about the intra-MAGA battle over Trump’s foreign policy.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Tesla, Tufts, and More Trump Chaos

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s Tesla-friendly tariff strategy, his Israel-friendly crackdown on free speech, Canada’s close election, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

CIA vs JFK

playvideo screenshot

JFK researcher Jefferson Morley and Robert Wright discuss the implications of newly released documents that bear on the Kennedy assassination.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will Trump get locked into war in Yemen?

playvideo screenshot

Justin Logan of the Cato Institute and Connor Echols discuss the renewed campaign of airstrikes against the Houthis.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Does God Exist?

playvideo screenshot

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, author of the new book Believe, lays out his case for an affirmative answer to Robert Wright.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump 2.0: Making “autarkic imperialism” great again?

playvideo screenshot

Jeet Heer of The Nation and Robert Wright discuss the ideological roots of Trumpism, from William McKinley through Pat Buchanan and beyond.

