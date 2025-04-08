Recorded:Mar 24
Posted:Apr 8, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Apr 8, 2025 | Robert Wright & Milton Lawson
Karthik Sankaran and Connor Echols discuss how the administration’s new levies could reshape the global economy.
Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder and author of the new book Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right with Our AI Future, offers an optimistic view of the coming AI earthquake.
Almut Rochowanski of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss how Trump’s second term compares to authoritarian and oligarchic regimes abroad—and how Americans should respond.
Kelley Vlahos and Connor Echols break down what leaked messages tell us about the intra-MAGA battle over Trump’s foreign policy.
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s Tesla-friendly tariff strategy, his Israel-friendly crackdown on free speech, Canada’s close election, and more.
JFK researcher Jefferson Morley and Robert Wright discuss the implications of newly released documents that bear on the Kennedy assassination.
Justin Logan of the Cato Institute and Connor Echols discuss the renewed campaign of airstrikes against the Houthis.
New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, author of the new book Believe, lays out his case for an affirmative answer to Robert Wright.
Jeet Heer of The Nation and Robert Wright discuss the ideological roots of Trumpism, from William McKinley through Pat Buchanan and beyond.
