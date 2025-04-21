Recorded:Apr 14
Posted:Apr 21, 2025
Bloggingheads.tv | Apr 21, 2025 | Nikita Petrov & Boris Shoshitaishvili
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump’s and Elon’s recent defeats, the Canadian election, signs of escalating authoritarianism, embryo-screening ethics, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and political scientist and author Pratap Bhanu Mehta compare and contrast the authoritarian tendencies of the American and Indian leaders. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Journalists Ron Kampeas and Robert Wright discuss the president’s deportation push and campus speech crackdown—what’s driving them, their effects, and potential blowback on the Jewish community. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Samuel Hammond, chief economist at the Foundation for American Innovation, try to make sense of Trump’s tariffs. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Ahead of this weekend’s US-Iran talks, Sina Toossi explains to Connor Echols why diplomacy is the only way to guarantee Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom try to make sense of Trump’s trade tactics. Plus: a would-be worthwhile Canadian initiative, Musk-MAGA infighting, the US’s (arguably) flawed structure, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and comics writer Milton Lawson discuss the life and legacy of the famous filmmaker—as well as Milton’s sci-fi graphic novel, “Orson Welles: Warrior of the Worlds”. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Karthik Sankaran and Connor Echols discuss how the administration’s new levies could reshape the global economy. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder and author of the new book Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right with Our AI Future, offers an optimistic view of the coming AI earthquake.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Almut Rochowanski of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss how Trump’s second term compares to authoritarian and oligarchic regimes abroad—and how Americans should respond.
