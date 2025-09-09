logo

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Nikita Petrov (Psychopolitica.substack.com)

Recorded:Sep 9    Posted:Sep 9, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 9, 2025 | Robert Wright & Nikita Petrov

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Epstein, AI, and the Xi-Putin Path to Immortality

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss what the Ghislaine interview really revealed—via Mickey Kaus’s analysis. Plus: AI vs indoor plumbing, the Xi-Putin summit, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

American Death Squads

Robert Wright interviews Seth Harp, investigative journalist and author of the NYT bestseller “The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces,” about drugs and mayhem in the US Army’s secretive Delta Force and the unforeseen consequences of military interventions.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Trump Becoming Putin?

Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov compare and contrast the two leaders in light of the US president’s second term.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The MAGA Case Against AI Accelerationism

Robert Wright and Joe Allen, tech editor on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, discuss AI, transhumanism, Palantir, the noosphere, China, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Failures in Israel and Ukraine

Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss Israel’s escalations in Gaza and the West Bank, Trump’s seemingly aborted attempt to make peace in Ukraine, and more!

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Feeling the GPT-5

Psychologist Paul Bloom and Robert Wright discuss the alleged GPT-5 ‘flop,’ the psychological and social challenges of advancing AI, the MSNBC rebranding, the Billy Joel documentary, etc.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will Putin dupe Trump into a bad deal?

George Beebe of the Quincy Institute slams the view that Putin is a “master manipulator,” in a conversation with Connor Echols.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Open Source AI Question

Nathan Lambert of the Allen Institute for AI and Robert Wright cover the waterfront on open source AI—including its pros and cons and the implications for US-China dynamics and, btw, the meaning(s) of ‘open source AI’.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Epstein Explained

Mickey Kaus makes his long-awaited NonZero podcast return to talk all things Epstein—including the Trump connection—with Robert Wright.

