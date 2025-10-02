logo

3 October 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Stephen Macedo (Princeton University, In Covid's Wake)

Recorded:Sep 16    Posted:Oct 2, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 2, 2025 | Robert Wright & Stephen Macedo

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why the Israel-Palestine Conflict Persists

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Robert Malley, co-author of the new book Tomorrow is Yesterday: Life, Death, and the Pursuit of Peace in Israel/Palestine, discuss how failures of perspective-taking have doomed attempted solutions.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Two Visions of AI Doom

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and David Krueger—AI safety activist and machine learning professor at The University of Montréal—discuss Eliezer Yudkowsky’s new book on AI takeover and contrast it with David’s own theory of how a takeover could play out.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel, Gaza, and Free Speech in America

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Glenn Loury discuss the war in Gaza and the discourse around it—including the “genocide” question, the evolving Israel speech code, and the price Glenn paid for airing diverse views on the Glenn Show.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Free Speech after Charlie Kirk

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the threats to and weaponization of free speech norms in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assasination.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Tribalism and the Charlie Kirk Killing

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Glenn Loury discuss the assassination of the conservative activist—and the role of political polarization in leading to it and in shaping the aftermath.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Profiles in Ambition

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Holly Elmore, executive director of PauseAI US, look at the motives of the AI moguls and some concerns those motives could raise.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Epstein Problem and His Authoritarian Slide

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss Trump’s birthday greeting to Epstein and what the broader story says about the media and US democracy. Plus: Trumpism vs Putinism, South Park, and more.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Epstein, AI, and the Xi-Putin Path to Immortality

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss what the Ghislaine interview really revealed—via Mickey Kaus’s analysis. Plus: AI vs indoor plumbing, the Xi-Putin summit, and more.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

American Death Squads

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright interviews Seth Harp, investigative journalist and author of the NYT bestseller “The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces,” about drugs and mayhem in the US Army’s secretive Delta Force and the unforeseen consequences of military interventions.

Play entire video