Robert Wright and Robert Malley, co-author of the new book Tomorrow is Yesterday: Life, Death, and the Pursuit of Peace in Israel/Palestine, discuss how failures of perspective-taking have doomed attempted solutions.
Robert Wright and David Krueger—AI safety activist and machine learning professor at The University of Montréal—discuss Eliezer Yudkowsky’s new book on AI takeover and contrast it with David’s own theory of how a takeover could play out.
Robert Wright and Glenn Loury discuss the war in Gaza and the discourse around it—including the “genocide” question, the evolving Israel speech code, and the price Glenn paid for airing diverse views on the Glenn Show.
Robert Wright interviews Seth Harp, investigative journalist and author of the NYT bestseller “The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces,” about drugs and mayhem in the US Army’s secretive Delta Force and the unforeseen consequences of military interventions.
