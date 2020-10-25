Recorded:Oct 14
Posted:Oct 25, 2020
Culturally Determined | Oct 25, 2020 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Dan Brooks
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss alleged Biden family misdeeds.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with William Deresiewicz, author of the new book The Death of the Artist: How Creators Are Struggling to Survive in the Age of Billionaires and Big Tech.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the competing moderate and left-wing influences on a Biden presidency.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with John Judis, author of the new book, The Socialist Awakening: What’s Different Now About the Left.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss rapper Ice Cube’s influence on Trump’s plan for Black America.
The Wright Show
Should Biden denounce “the swamp”? Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis debate how Amy Coney Barrett presented her jurisprudence at the confirmation hearings.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page