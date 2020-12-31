logo

31 December 2020

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Aryeh Cohen-Wade (Joking on the Square, @AryehCW) and Tommy Craggs (Mother Jones)

Play entire video
Recorded:Dec 15    Posted:Dec 31, 2020
Download:
mp3
Culturally Determined | Dec 31, 2020 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Tommy Craggs

The Wright Show

A January surprise for Biden?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Mike Pence could throw the election to Trump when Congress counts the electoral votes.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Were we better off with a less democratic media?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Eric Alterman discuss how journalism has changed during Eric’s 25-year reign as The Nation’s media columnist.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Where are the real debates on race?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the reluctance of prominent black intellectuals like Ibram X. Kendi and Nikole Hannah-Jones to debate people who disagree with them.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Retiring from think pieces

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Meghan Daum, who recently announced that she will no longer be writing opinion columns.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Will Trump Be the Grinch Who Stole Christmas?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis try to figure out the President’s endgame on pandemic relief.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Proofs for God

playvideo screenshot

Daniel Kaufman and Megan Fritts debate the contemporary relevance of philosophy of religion.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

The trouble with epithets like ‘pro-Assad’

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Aaron Maté discuss how black and white narratives on war undermine public discourse.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Philosophy’s “dirty insider game”

playvideo screenshot

Philosophers Daniel Kaufman and Robert Gressis discuss whether the fame of prominent philosophers is justified by the quality of their work.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

Does Joe Biden have an ideology?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the nature of Biden’s centrism.

Play entire videoPlay this clip