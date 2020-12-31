Recorded:Dec 15
Posted:Dec 31, 2020
Culturally Determined | Dec 31, 2020 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Tommy Craggs
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Mike Pence could throw the election to Trump when Congress counts the electoral votes.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Eric Alterman discuss how journalism has changed during Eric’s 25-year reign as The Nation’s media columnist.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the reluctance of prominent black intellectuals like Ibram X. Kendi and Nikole Hannah-Jones to debate people who disagree with them.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Meghan Daum, who recently announced that she will no longer be writing opinion columns.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis try to figure out the President’s endgame on pandemic relief.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Aaron Maté discuss how black and white narratives on war undermine public discourse.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the nature of Biden’s centrism.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page