Recorded:Jun 4
Posted:Jun 4, 2021
The Wright Show | Jun 4, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher explore the meaning behind Trump’s blog bust.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, historian David Brophy explains how China justifies its repression of the Uyghurs as part of the international fight against terrorism.
Culturally Determined
Nicholas Clairmont discusses his recent essay applying class analysis to “woke” language.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that Trump is partly responsible for the absence of moderate candidates in Iran’s upcoming presidential election (and that Biden may be, too).
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury talks to economist Laurence Kotlikoff about the dangers of inflation caused by debt-financed COVID relief.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis explore the political implications of the recent increase in crime.
Culturally Determined
Labor reporter Alex N. Press describes how the company has treated its workers during the pandemic.
View these comments on a non-video page
