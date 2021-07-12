Recorded:Jul 9
Posted:Jul 12, 2021
Culturally Determined | Jul 12, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Daniel Bessner
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Tucker Carlson’s suggestion that teachers be monitored by camera to keep classrooms free of critical race theory.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and political scientist Lawrence Mead debate the role of individualism and the family in Black American culture.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate the idea that, since 2000, progressives have moved further to the left than conservatives have moved to the right.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss JD Vance’s use of populist rhetoric in his Ohio senatorial campaign.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury critiques the left and the right’s embrace of the idea that black people’s fates are predetermined.
In a conversation with Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute, Heather Hurlburt of New America argues that the US needs to make the international system live up to its liberal promises.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask whether Biden’s trouble getting Republican support for infrastructure spending bodes ill for his presidency.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Derek Davison of Foreign Exchanges discuss the fallout from Biden’s recent airstrikes against Iran-linked militias in Iraq and Syria.
