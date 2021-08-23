Recorded:Jul 27
Posted:Aug 23, 2021
Culturally Determined | Aug 23, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Laura K. Field
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the media’s treatment of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Briahna Joy Gray debate the role of patriotism in cross-demographic coalition building.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the possible political repercussions in the US from the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and legal scholar Mehrsa Baradaran discuss the idea that schools use “woke” vocabulary to prepare students to speak the language of elite institutions.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Rebecca Panovka, author of the recent essay “Men in Dark Times,” which argues that many misread Arendt since 2016.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the role China may play in Afghanistan’s future.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the shortcomings of the term “systemic racism” in describing present-day racial inequities in the US.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ attempt to prohibit mask mandates in Florida communities.
China experts Michael Swaine and Orville Schell discuss how Washington can balance cooperation and competition in its relations with Beijing.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page