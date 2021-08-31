Recorded:Aug 26
Posted:Aug 31, 2021
The Wright Show | Aug 31, 2021 | Robert Wright & John Mearsheimer
Culturally Determined
Joshua Cohen discusses his new novel, a fictionalized account of a meeting between the literary critic Harold Bloom and Benzion Netanyahu, father of the future Israeli prime minister.
The Glenn Show
In a conversation from 2007, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the delicate position of Black intellectuals in the conservative mediasphere.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a Taliban-run Afghanistan can be incorporated into the global community.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the US has abandoned its responsibilities by withdrawing from Afghanistan.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Laura K. Field, author of the recent essay “What the Hell Happened to the Claremont Institute?,” discuss the pro-Trump writer Michael Anton.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the media’s treatment of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Briahna Joy Gray debate the role of patriotism in cross-demographic coalition building.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the possible political repercussions in the US from the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
