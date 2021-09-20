logo

21 September 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Aryeh Cohen-Wade (Links I Like@AryehCW) and Sophie Haigney (sophiehaigney.com)

Play entire video
Recorded:Sep 3    Posted:Sep 20, 2021
Download:
mp3
Culturally Determined | Sep 20, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Sophie Haigney

The Wright Show

Will the Biden budget “transform” America?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether Biden’s claims about his budget are lies or ordinary political hyperbole.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The spiritual challenges of climate change

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and historian Daniel Bessner discuss the possibility that combating climate change will require rethinking what it means to live a meaningful life.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The legacy of Norm MacDonald

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the late comic’s work and career.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

James Lindsay climbs aboard the Trump train

playvideo screenshot

David Ottlinger and journalist Cathy Young discuss the controversial anti-woke crusader’s support for Donald Trump.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

MeaningofLife.tv

Crime and Punishment and Determinism

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and journalist Oliver Burkeman ask whether a commitment to determinism would require us to rethink our approach to criminal justice.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

Culturally Determined

A midpoint in the cultural battle of kids vs. parents

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade talks with Katie Baker about her recent essay on early ’90s Nickelodeon and how children’s entertainment has changed since then.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Did the Global War on Terrorism backfire?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether the wars that followed 9/11 fueled homegrown terrorism.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Rocks and race at the University of Wisconsin

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the University of Wisconsin should have handled recent campus protests.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Looking back at 9/11

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what they’ve learned about American politics since the 9/11 attacks.

Play entire videoPlay this clip