Recorded:Sep 3
Posted:Sep 20, 2021
Culturally Determined | Sep 20, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Sophie Haigney
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether Biden’s claims about his budget are lies or ordinary political hyperbole.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and historian Daniel Bessner discuss the possibility that combating climate change will require rethinking what it means to live a meaningful life.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the late comic’s work and career.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade talks with Katie Baker about her recent essay on early ’90s Nickelodeon and how children’s entertainment has changed since then.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether the wars that followed 9/11 fueled homegrown terrorism.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the University of Wisconsin should have handled recent campus protests.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what they’ve learned about American politics since the 9/11 attacks.
