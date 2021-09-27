Recorded:Sep 20
Posted:Sep 27, 2021
Culturally Determined | Sep 27, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Jacques Berlinerblau
The Wright Show
With infrastructure week actually approaching, Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the political incentives facing members of Congress.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Robert Wright discuss the necessity and difficulty of tamping down tribalistic behavior and thought.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the possibility that we’re headed for another government shutdown.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and critic Sophie Haigney discuss the connection between digital art and signed baseballs.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether Biden’s claims about his budget are lies or ordinary political hyperbole.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and historian Daniel Bessner discuss the possibility that combating climate change will require rethinking what it means to live a meaningful life.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the late comic’s work and career.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page