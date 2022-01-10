Recorded:Dec 21
Posted:Jan 10, 2022
Culturally Determined | Jan 10, 2022 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Milton Lawson
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the legal and political consequences of January 6 a year later.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Robert Woodson discuss some of the ways that Woodson Center-supported programs are helping communities in need.
The Wright Show
The biologist Edward O. Wilson, who passed away over the holidays, spoke with Robert Wright two decades ago about facing death without hope of an afterlife.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade talks with Douglas Lain, who was recently ejected from his role running the leftwing publisher Zer0 Books, which published Angela Nagle’s controversial book Kill All Normies in 2017.
The Glenn Show
In this clip from July 2, 2021, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the ability of black communities to determine their own paths.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus confer the not-so-prestigious Villain of the Year award on the right-wing provocateur.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright, Daniel Larison, and Kelley B. Vlahos discuss what they consider a major problem with US foreign policy.
Culturally Determined
And what even is it? Max Read, writer of the newsletter Read Max, tries to answer the question.
The DMZ
In what is sure to become a DMZ holiday tradition, Matt K. Lewis reads his satirical Christmas poem to Bill Scher.
