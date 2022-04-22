Bob turfs out in a round of “Name That Tune”
.
0:00
Mickey: Why do trans and immigrant artists seem mostly to make art about trans and immigrant issues?
.
8:55
Marine Le Pen’s surprising popularity among young French voters
.
13:39
A possible upside of Putin getting what he wants in Ukraine
.
17:29
Is the war outlasting Americans’ attention spans?
.
28:25
What’s really behind Putin’s aggression in Ukraine?
.
32:11
The search for a Democratic presidential candidate who isn’t Joe Biden
.
37:25
Biden is not
not saying he’ll send troops to Ukraine .
44:17
Can anyone stop Elon Musk from buying Twitter?
.
46:41
The siloing effects of blue checks
.
49:55
Bob: Wimbledon’s exclusion of Russian tennis players is disgusting
.
57:13
The massive number of US weapons on their way to Ukraine
.
1:03:01
Parrot Room preview: The dismal fate of CNN+, Disney and DeSantis, Mickey’s latest paranoid refundable child tax credit fantasy, the craziness of natalists, Marc Andreessen and Elon Musk on censorship, “the shit hits the fan” for high-achieving white high school students, the Ritter-Lira-Nuland rabbit hole, the weirdness of Elon Musk,
Everything Everywhere at the Same Time, the weirdness of Jimmy Webb, and why are so many golfers evangelicals? .
1:07:39
Play entire video
Recorded:Apr 22
Posted:Apr 22, 2022
The Wright Show | Apr 22, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Stephanie Lepp, Executive Producer at the Center for Humane Technology, debate the purpose of Glenn’s social and political criticism. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Ron DeSantis’s hard stances on culture war issues. The Wright Show Robert Wright responds to criticism that, in trying to understand Russia’s perspective, he overlooks the perspective of Ukrainians.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the persistence of the idea that racism was the prime factor in the killing of Trayvon Martin. The Wright Show Author and 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson explains how listening to the “wisdom of the heart” within each of us can help heal the world. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how a prolonged war could make the Russian leader more desperate and more dangerous. The Glenn Show In a live recording from the Comedy Cellar, Glenn Loury, Roland Fryer, Coleman Hughes, and comics Andrew Schulz, Judy Gold, Rick Crom, Shane Gillis, and T.J. discuss how to manage audiences who may take offense to a comedian’s jokes.
The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the new right-wing trend of accusing political opponents of aiding and sympathizing with pedophiles.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page