21 December 2022

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Adam Dean (George Washington University, From Conflict to Coalition)

Recorded:Dec 15    Posted:Dec 20, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Dec 20, 2022 | Robert Wright & Adam Dean

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon’s incendiary accusation

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the claim that Fauci funded research that killed millions.

The Glenn Show

Our Kanye West problem

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how seriously we should treat Kanye West’s recent antisemitic remarks.

The DMZ

DeSantis Outflanks Trump

Did DeSantis outflank Trump on COVID vaccinations? Did he go too far? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss (and debate) on this week’s DMZ. Plus: the GOP’s speakership fight and whether overturning Roe v. Wade made abortion less of a political litmus test.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

An op-ed writer meets his critic

Economist Anders Aslund explains what he didn’t like about Robert Wright’s Washington Post article on Ukraine diplomacy.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Twitter File flub?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate Matt Taibbi’s and Elon Musk’s handling of the first installment of the Twitter Files.

The Glenn Show

Who’s afraid of socialism?

In this excerpt from a debate moderated by LaJuan Loury, economists Glenn Loury and Richard Wolff debate the status of socialism in present-day America.

The DMZ

What Warnock’s win means for Republicans

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss how the Georgia Senate runoff result could affect the GOP.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Does understanding mean excusing?

Robert Wright and Mónica Guzmán, author of the book I Never Thought of It That Way, discuss a common obstacle to comprehending opposing perspectives.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden in 2024?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the implications—for the Democrats’ prospects and for America—of a bid for re-election.

