Recorded:Mar 18
Posted:Mar 20, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Mar 20, 2025 | Robert Wright & Ross Douthat
Justin Logan of the Cato Institute and Connor Echols discuss the renewed campaign of airstrikes against the Houthis.
Jeet Heer of The Nation and Robert Wright discuss the ideological roots of Trumpism, from William McKinley through Pat Buchanan and beyond.
Connor Echols and Robert Wright break down the Manus AI mania and also discuss the Columbia free speech case, Trump’s Russia-Ukraine strategy, and more.
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Trump vs. Canada updates, Elon’s Tesla problem, Trump’s free speech crackdown, how elite universities are reacting—or failing to—and more.
Eric Levitz of Vox and Robert Wright discuss Elon’s ups and downs (and his darkly weird grandfather); tariff chaos; worthwhile Canadian backlash; free speech threats; oligarchic milestones; and more.
Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner look for upsides of Trump’s foreign policy—and also find downsides for Gaza, Ukraine, and America.
Robert Wright and Dan Hendrycks, co-author of the new paper “Superintelligence Strategy,” discuss the risks of a race toward superpowerful AI—including how it could fuel US-China conflict.
Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss the Oval Office fracas and its implications for Ukraine and Europe.
Julia Gledhill explains how to cut $60 billion in military spending this year, in a conversation with Connor Echols.
