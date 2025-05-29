Recorded:May 29
Posted:May 29, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 29, 2025 | Robert Wright & Paul Bloom
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
MIT physicist Max Tegmark tells Robert Wright how AI could take over the world, and how humans can prevent this.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright joins Connor Echols to discuss the global response to the conflict in Gaza, the growing possibility of an arms race in space, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Paul Triolo, tech analyst and author of the AI Stack Decrypted newsletter, discuss Trump’s big Saudi and UAE chip farm agreements, and why people say they’re ultimately about China.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Matthew Petti of Reason Magazine joins Connor Echols to discuss the disbanding of the PKK, Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Ye’s new ‘Heil Hitler’ track, Altman’s new orb, the Trump-Carney meeting, academia’s AI issue, good and bad signs from Trump 2.0, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison discuss Trump’s changing vibes re Bibi, Putin, Xi, etc.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Jon Hoffman of The Cato Institute and Connor Echols discuss the Houthi ceasefire, US-Iran talks, whether Trump has given up on Gaza, and more
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Holly Elmore, executive director of PauseAI US, discuss the state of AI safety, the pace of AI acceleration, the real reasons to worry about AI, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Matt Duss of the Center for International Policy and Robert Wright discuss Israel’s new “operation” in Gaza, global (dis)order under Trump and Biden, the tariff chaos, AI, China, and more.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page