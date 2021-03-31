Recorded:Mar 26
Culturally Determined | Mar 31, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Matthew Sitman
The Wright Show
Robert Wright asks cyber security expert Tim Stevens how confident we can be that Russia was behind the Solar Winds hack.
Connor Echols and Jessica J. Lee discuss why crippling sanctions haven’t brought North Korea to the table.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that U.S. lawmakers’ mindless defense of intellectual property rights makes it harder to defeat the pandemic.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Josh Cohen discuss the philosopher John Rawls’s vision of liberalism.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis explore what’s different, and what’s not different, in the gun control debate after the recent mass shootings.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright reviews a week of rising tensions with Russia, North Korea, and China.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how accusations of racism led to the departure of two professors from Georgetown Law
