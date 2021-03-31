logo

1 April 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Aryeh Cohen-Wade (Joking on the Square, @AryehCW) and Matthew Sitman (Commonweal, Know Your EnemyDissent)

Play entire video
Recorded:Mar 26    Posted:Mar 31, 2021
Download:
mp3
Culturally Determined | Mar 31, 2021 | Aryeh Cohen-Wade & Matthew Sitman

The Wright Show

To catch a hacker

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright asks cyber security expert Tim Stevens how confident we can be that Russia was behind the Solar Winds hack.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Beating a dead horse

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols and Jessica J. Lee discuss why crippling sanctions haven’t brought North Korea to the table.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Vaccines want to be free

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright argues that U.S. lawmakers’ mindless defense of intellectual property rights makes it harder to defeat the pandemic.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Reconciling liberty and equality

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Josh Cohen discuss the philosopher John Rawls’s vision of liberalism.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Will this time be different?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis explore what’s different, and what’s not different, in the gun control debate after the recent mass shootings.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

How meditation can make us better global citizens

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright explains how mindfulness could help humanity overcome destructive cognitive biases.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

MeaningofLife.tv

Is humanity making progress?

playvideo screenshot

Nikita Petrov and John Horgan provide a mystical perspective on Steven Pinker’s case for informed optimism.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

A series of unfortunate foreign policy events

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright reviews a week of rising tensions with Russia, North Korea, and China.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Racial disparities at Georgetown and beyond

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how accusations of racism led to the departure of two professors from Georgetown Law

Play entire videoPlay this clip